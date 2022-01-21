New Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -34.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.81.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

