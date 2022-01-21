New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 7.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 149,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,088,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,501,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 746,324 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

