New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.44.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

