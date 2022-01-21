New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $470,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.