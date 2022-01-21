New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

NYSE:ALX opened at $255.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.31. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.15 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.35%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.