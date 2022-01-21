NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $108,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $82.16. 152,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

