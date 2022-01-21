Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.
About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
