Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.31. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

