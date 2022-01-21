Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFRTF. Desjardins raised their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of EFRTF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

