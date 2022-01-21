Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 298,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,840,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

