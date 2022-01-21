Nippon Steel Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nippon Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Steel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Nippon Steel has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

