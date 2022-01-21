Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 272 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $639,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 290,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,950,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.70.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.57. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.