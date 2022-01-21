Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 401 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

