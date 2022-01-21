Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

