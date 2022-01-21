Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.13 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

