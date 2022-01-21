Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.26 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

