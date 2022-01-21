Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $96.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

