nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 810,800 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in nLIGHT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $857.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

