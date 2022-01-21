NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $78,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

