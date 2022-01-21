NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $54.83 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

