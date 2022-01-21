NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $2,282,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,125,786 shares of company stock valued at $276,937,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 1.26. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

