NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €35.40 ($40.23) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

