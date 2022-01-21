NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.75 ($47.44).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €35.40 ($40.23) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

