Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $29.26 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPIFF. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

