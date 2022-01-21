Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$44.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.15.

NPIFF opened at $29.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0799 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

