NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 363,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 26,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 45.3% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 168,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

