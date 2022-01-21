NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

