NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 973.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,931 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Establishment Labs worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 58.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 212.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ESTA opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.13. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.