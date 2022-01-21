NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,571 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,031,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,154,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

