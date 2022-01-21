Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $100.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.44. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.