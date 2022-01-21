NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 551,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

