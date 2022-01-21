Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 82,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NVG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 18,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $18.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.