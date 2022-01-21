NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $62.18 on Friday. NVE has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.45.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVE by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NVE by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.