O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. FMR LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in O-I Glass by 239.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.