O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 696.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KTB. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $272,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 74.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 24.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KTB stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

