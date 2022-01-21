O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

FAST stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

