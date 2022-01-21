O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4,162.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 10.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.