O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,069,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saia by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.16 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.28 and its 200 day moving average is $273.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

