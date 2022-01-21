Observer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $613,160.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Observer has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $613,160.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

