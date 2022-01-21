OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Up 1.9%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.25 ($40.06) and last traded at €35.20 ($40.00). Approximately 10,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.55 ($39.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.52. The stock has a market cap of $646.16 million and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.88.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.