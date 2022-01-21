Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 81 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 66.15 ($0.90) on Monday. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

