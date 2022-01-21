Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 81 ($1.11) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON OMU opened at GBX 66.15 ($0.90) on Monday. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.75 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Old Mutual Company Profile
