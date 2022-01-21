Olyseum Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,631.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a market cap of $6.02 million and $11,631.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00056307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00065903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.20 or 0.07147641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,313.25 or 0.99937807 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063059 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,515,396 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

