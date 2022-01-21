Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 26th (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 26th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

