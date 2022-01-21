Omni Tops One Day Trading Volume of $142.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $142.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00008688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00316268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000775 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003624 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,311 coins and its circulating supply is 562,995 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.