ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $44,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.84.

Shares of ON opened at $55.54 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

