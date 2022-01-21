OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,019 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 39.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

NYSE ASX opened at $7.48 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.