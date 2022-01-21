OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 890 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 456,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $340.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

