OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,162 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

MNA opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $33.93.

