OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Short Interest Update

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 466,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.
In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
