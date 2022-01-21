OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Short Interest Update

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 15th total of 466,800 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.51. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

