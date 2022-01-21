Only1 (LIKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $661,737.00

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $661,737.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Only1

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

