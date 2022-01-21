Opacity Market Capitalization Reaches $17.51 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $17.51 million and approximately $742,840.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006342 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

