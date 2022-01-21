Oppenheimer Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $63.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

